Megan Thee Stallion has been in utmost demand this year, from her Hot Girl Summer Tour to hosting next week’s 2024 MTV VMAs.

But, according to Meg, she’s only just arrived.

“ATTENTION HOTTIES,” Megan Thee Stallion captioned an Instagram post on Thursday morning, September 5. “WE ARE OFFICIALLY FAMOUS WE GOT A PEPSI COMMERCIAL.”

Yes, Pepsi and Paramount Global partnered for a brand new commercial blending Paramount’s forthcoming Gladiator II and the 2024 NFL season.

The three-minute spot begins with actors Jake Lacy and Lamorne Morris bragging about their respective fantasy teams. Then, we’re taken inside of their freshly served Pepsi can, which transforms into a Roman Coliseum. Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, and Justin Jefferson stalk out dressed as gladiators. Kelce, always hogging the spotlight, screams, “Are you ready?!” Megan Thee Stallion interrupts him to unleash tigers into the Coliseum and starts singing her unique spin on Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

According to Variety, this ad will run until Gladiator II premieres on November 22.

“Megan Thee Stallion is going to get people to pay attention; Travis Kelce and Josh Allen are going to get people to pay attention,” Paramount President Of Advertising John Halley told the publication. “It’s a first-class branding moment for Pepsi and one that is going to last.”

The new NFL season begins on Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.