Sex And The City was one of the signature TV shows of the late ’90s and early 2000s, and its legacy continues today with the new series, And Just Like That…. Megan Thee Stallion, though, only just got on board, and she’s upset nobody told her sooner how great the original show is.

In an interview on The Tonight Show last night (October 23), Megan explained, “Nobody told me Sex And The City was this good. I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex And The City. Girl, this… for the culture. You know, watch it.'”

She continued:

“I don’t even know how I stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing pictures of Sarah Jessica [Parker] looking pretty as f*ck. […] Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, ‘What is this show? Let me just — let me watch it. Let me get into it.’ Because nobody put me on. So I start watching the show, and I’m like… I cannot look away. I’m watching it while I’m working out. I’m watching it while I’m in glam. I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m squeezing Sex And The City in there, and I’m asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex And The City?'”

Meg goes on to discuss the show further and give her thoughts on each of the main characters, so check out the video above.