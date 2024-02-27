The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… has proven a more popular revival than others. But there’s been one character who’s scored lots of uproar: Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz, the non-binary stand-up and podcaster who gets into a relationship with Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes. The two broke up at the end of Season 2, and in January some of Ramirez’s Palestine-related posts got some speculating that they weren’t going to return.

Whatever the case, Che Diaz will not be back for Season 3.

Entertainment Weekly reported the news, though so far there’s no explanation for why Ramirez has been nixed. It could simply be that the show no longer has room for them now that they’re not hooking up with Miranda. Or, EW wonders, it might be related to Ramirez’s social media activity, much like how Melissa Barrera was let go from the Scream franchise for posts attacking Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.

In January, Ramirez posted words similar to what Barrera had written. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making black lists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” they wrote on Instagram. “While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

At the time a source close to Ramirez denied rumors that they had been let go.

But for now, pour one out for Che Diaz, a character who caused the person who plays them a fair amount of grief.

(Via EW)