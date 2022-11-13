Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion celebrated Stranger Things Day on November 6 by endearingly reacting to stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp being fans of hers. We know, it reads like an Inception plot, but just watch.

Last Sunday, November 6, Netflix quizzed Meg on which song Schnapp said would save him from Vecna. She threw her hands up, and said, “What? It would be funny if he said ‘WAP,’ but it would be on brand if he said ‘Savage.’ Once it was revealed that Schnapp tweeted in May, “If I ever get cursed by Vecna just play ‘WAP‘ on my Airpods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time,” Meg couldn’t contain her laughter. “Yes, another instance that ‘WAP’ saves the day. Love that for us. Y’all need to put me and Cardi in the show at this point.”

We told Stranger Things superfan @theestallion that @noah_schnapp said WAP would save him from Vecna — so Megan said put her and @iamcardib in an upcoming episode! #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/wFYgisJF0S — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2022

Meg’s campaigning to be in Stranger Things didn’t stop there. Netflix tweeted out a split-screen clip on Friday (November 11) showing Brown’s real-time reaction to learning Megan Thee Stallion is a Stranger Things super fan — and Meg’s reaction to Brown’s reaction. “I am dead right now,” Brown said. “It’s like, god, I don’t know what to say. I’m sweating! There’s boob sweat!”

When asked by a producer what she’d like to say to the multiplatinum Houston rapper, Brown couldn’t find any words and couldn’t believe that Hot Girl Meg knew she existed. “Millie, girl, I love you,” Meg said in her portion of the video. “I can’t believe that you love me. Like, when I be watching the show, I be like, ‘Yeah, Eleven! Get it!’ My mind is blown. I literally love Stranger Things. I love you in Stranger Things. I wanna be in Stranger Things because you are in Stranger Things. At this point, just tag me in the show. Or make me Eleven’s best friend. I’ll be Twelve.”

Here's a special 11/11 treat for you all: Millie Bobby Brown freaked out when she learned Megan Thee Stallion is a Stranger Things superfan — so, naturally, we had to show @theestallion the footage! pic.twitter.com/9QV194H2sV — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2022

Stranger Things Day also ushered in the news that the fifth and final season premiere episode is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” See more Stranger Things content from the day below.

To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled… THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/QosrkNZcRi — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Just realized I forgot to show you these BTS photos. #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/VI4RVC0Cj9 — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2022

Stranger Things x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a sight to behold (and there's a lot of cool history behind it all!) pic.twitter.com/50gannytGF — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 6, 2022

🚨IT'S TIME🚨 head to link for the most epic Roblox watch party EVER!!! https://t.co/cwxPBm0Xa3 pic.twitter.com/79JcupGfHN — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.