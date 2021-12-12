On Saturday, all corners of the music world applauded Megan Thee Stallion after she graduated from college. The Houston rapper earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University and she was all smiles about her new accomplishment. On Instagram, she shared some pictures from the day and thanked everyone for their support. “Meg Thee Graduate [female graduate emoji] I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you. pic.twitter.com/iqveHPWf4x — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 11, 2021

One notable congratulation that Megan Thee Stallion received came from Cardi B, who showed a lot of love to her “WAP” collaborator on Twitter. “Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!!” Cardi wrote in her message. “I know your Parents are super proud of you.” Megan replied to Cardi’s message, writing, “Thank you bardi” with three heart eyes emoji.

Megan previously spoke about the importance of finishing school during a 2018 interview with People. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said. “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school.” She added, “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

