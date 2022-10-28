This summer, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp found himself in the middle of an unexpected controversy involving DMs with Doja Cat. It turns out she’s not the only famous musician he’s gotten in touch with on social media, as he says he once “guilt-tripped” Shawn Mendes into following him back on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday (October 27), where she, Jimmy Fallon, and Schnapp played a game called “True Confessions.” In it, the three each shared a personal anecdote that may or may not be true, then the other two asked questions and try to guess if the person is lying. Schnapp’s story was, “I guilt-tripped Shawn Mendes into following me back on Instagram.”

Quickly, Brown said, “This is something he would do.” Schnapp eventually revealed it was true and during the interrogation preceding that, he said this happened “a year or two ago.” Schnapp noted Mendes followed “everyone else on the cast” of Stranger Things but not him, saying, “And I was like, ‘What the heck? Why does he follow everyone but me?'” He added with a smile, “He has beef with me.”

As for the confrontation, Schnapp explained, “I DM’d him and I was like, ‘I’m low-key offended. Why do you follow everyone [else]?'” Schnapp eventually continued, “He said, ‘Oh, what’s up, man?’ Like, ‘I love you so much.'” Schnapp also noted he called Mendes “the other day,” which made Fallon and Brown think we was lying.

