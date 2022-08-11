Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine,’ Her New Album

Finally, after unveiling songs like “Plan B” and “Pressurelicious,” Megan Thee Stallion has announced her new album Traumazine, which she has been teasing for months. It arrives tomorrow, August 12, and features artists like Latto, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

The record was rumored to be named Traumazine after she posted the definition of the word “traumazine,” reading “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.” She announced that the LP was finished at the end of last month by sharing an Instagram story with the text: “So happy abt my album. It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real.”

Check out the album art and tracklist below.

1. “NDA”

2. “Ungrateful” feat. Key Glock

3. “Not Nice”

4. “Budget” feat. Latto

5. “Her”

6. “Gift & A Curse”

7. “Ms. Nasty”

8. “Who Me” feat. Pooh Shiesty

9. “Red Wine”

10. “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty

11. “Anxiety”

12. “Flip Flop”

13. “Consistency” feat. Jhene Aiko

14. “Star” feat. Lucky Daye

15. “Pressurelicious” feat. Future

16. “Plan B”

17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle” feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke

18. “Sweetest Pie” feat. Dua Lipa

Traumazine arrives 8/12. Pre-order it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.