Megan Thee Stallion is having a busy year, playing tons of festivals in July alone while also releasing the singles “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, which were nothing short of hits. Now she’s back with more new material. The rapper has announced on social media that she’ll be putting out a song called “Pressurelicious,” featuring the one and only Future, on Friday, July 22.

It’s possible that “Pressurelicious” will be on a track on her long-awaited sophomore album, but that remains unconfirmed. The announcement also came with the eccentric, spicy artwork for the song.

While performing at Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival last week, Megan invited none other than Erykah Badu onto the stage and Badu proceeded to give the audience an unexpected twerking masterclass to the song “Kitty Kat.” “When I tell yallll my girl Erykah Badu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Meg wrote in the caption of the Instagram video of the Badu twerk. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.