Megan Thee Stallion is unapologetic in her approach to music and certainly isn’t shy when it comes to her lyrics. But her new album, Traumazine, finds her exploring some new emotional territory, addressing frayed relationships, broken trust, and grief over the deaths of her parents.

In a new interview with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis of Apple Music, Megan explained how the album allowed her to write about new subjects she never did before.

“Usually when I write songs… I could be sad and I’ll write a song like ‘Body,'” she elaborated. “Or I could be pissed off and I’ll write a song like ‘Freak Nasty.’ I don’t write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel. So I feel like, on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say… express myself a little bit more. So that’s just how I’ve been living life. And I feel like it’s been so easy for people to tell my story for me, speak on my behalf because I’m a nonchalant person, I feel like. And people be talking about me and I be like, okay. But like I see now that it can get out of control so I feel like I wanted to just take control of my narrative, take control of my own story. Tell it my way, tell it from me.”

You can watch Megan’s interview with Apple Music above.

Traumazine is out now on 1501 Certified Entertainment/300 Entertainment.

