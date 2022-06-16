When Megan Thee Stallion first previewed the scathing “Plan B” at Coachella, fans were excited about the new, brazen sound that Megan appeared to be experimenting. The Houston-native rapper is hard at work on the follow-up to her 2020 album, Good News, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she would be taking a more personal approach with her craft.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” she said of the upcoming album. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Megan previewed several new songs to the magazine, including one called “Gift And Curse,” produced by Murda Beatz. On the song’s chorus, she raps, “A b*tch like me, yeah, I know my worth / F*cking with me is a gift and a curse.” When speaking of the song’s creation, Megan said, “I can take care of myself. I’m so emotionally strong. I’m so independent. You know how easy it is for me to dismiss you, because I don’t need you.”

In addition to “Gift And Curse,” Megan also previewed a more upbeat song called “Pressurelicious.” “Pressurelicious” features Future, who Megan says is “unapologetically himself.”

“I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye,” she said of Future. “Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

At the time of the interview, Megan had “25 to 30” songs she was narrowing down for the album’s final tracklist. She hopes to have the album out before the end of the summer.

