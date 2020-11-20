This year has been as turbulent as it gets for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native battled through lows that included a contract dispute and fighting through the physical and mental pains of being a shooting victim while enjoying the highs of two No. 1 singles, which come in thanks to “WAP” and her “Savage” remix with Beyonce, as well as a number of award show nominations and a season premiere appearance on Saturday Night Live. Now, after months of making headlines with news she’d rather move on from, Megan is finally bringing the Good News to fans in the form of a new album, one she release with a brand new video for “Body.”

The new visual finds the Houston rap star standing tall next to a group of other women as they join forces for an eye-catching dance routine that highlights their assets while Megan’s raps do the same. The video also sees Lil Kim, Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and more. As for her new album, Good News comes attached with 17 songs, including “Girls In The Hood,” her “Savage” remix, and her most recent single, “Don’t Stop.” Proving to be a true coming out affair, Good News presents guest appearances from Young Thug, Beyoncé, DaBaby, SZA, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Popcaan, City Girls, and Lil Durk.

You can watch the “Body” video above.

Good News is out now via 1501 Certified Entertainment/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

