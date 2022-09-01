The new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been all people are talking about for many reasons, including the fact that Megan Thee Stallion made a cameo. After it was off-handedly confirmed in a recent profile on the rapper, fans were excited, and now even more so that the scene finally came out in today’s (September 1) episode “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.”

In a new interview with TVLine about the show, the head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told the publication about casting Meg. “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman… We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela [Jamil, who plays Titania] knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!'”

Who wouldn’t want to have Meg on their show; she’s been having a massive year with the release of her highly anticipated album Traumazine, which contained lots of major features, like with Latto, Future, Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and Jhene Aiko.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.