Over the past year, Jameela Jamil has made a couple of noteworthy contributions to the music industry. In November 2021, Jamil’s boyfriend James Blake shared a dramatic and impressive video for “Famous Last Words” and Jamil revealed later that she directed it. Now, she managed to get Megan Thee Stallion to guest star on a recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (on which Jamil plays Titania). The episode of course spawned the twerk heard ’round the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jamil is claiming the credit she’s due for it.

On Twitter yesterday (September 1), Jamil shared a couple of selfies of her and Meg on set together and wrote, “You’re all welcome! [heart emoji] I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. [crown emoji].”

She-Hulk head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao recently explained Jamil’s involvement in bringing Meg on board, saying, “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman… We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!’”

While it was Jamil who got Meg on the show, the twerking scene actually stemmed from She-Hulk herself, Tatiana Maslany. Kat Coiro, the episode’s director, recently noted, “The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited. She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.”

