With her new album The Breeze Grew A Fire coming out next month, R&B singer-songwriter Mereba shared the video for single “Phone Me.”

“This song is a sisterhood/friendship anthem dedicated to those classic bestie friendships that may have changed over the years, but are still cherished deeply,” Mereba said about the single. “The experiences we shared helped us shape our journeys and have confidence in our destinies. I just wanted a fun, joyful song celebrating my chosen sisters and brothers.”

For The Breeze Grew A Fire, Mereba said she went “back to me being on my own for the creation of a lot of the songs, and it was really important for me at this time of life because I was a little disconnected from the world, and from who I was. So I was trying to find my way back to myself first. What do I like? What do I want to hear? What do I want to say to people now?”

You can watch the video for “Phone Me” above, and check out Mereba’s tour dates below.