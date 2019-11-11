Music

Vince Staples, 6lack, And Mereba Link Up On ‘Yo Love’ From The ‘Queen And Slim’ Soundtrack

by:

Vince Staples, 6lack, and Mereba link up for the Queen And Slim soundtrack lead-single “Yo Love.” The Queen And Slim movie isn’t out until November 27, but the soundtrack’s out Friday via Motown. The Queen And Slim soundtrack also features Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, most notably.

Mereba and 6lack split the song’s chorus, while Staples waxes poetic for two verses, leaving room for 6lack and a third verse before the chorus ends the barely two-minute track.

“I’d do life for your love, I would probably swing a knife for your love,” 6lack and Mereba sing on the chorus. “Go against everything right for your love / And I would probably man down them if they ever tried to stifle your love / Cross the line, I just might for your love.”

Queen And Slim features an ensemble cast, with director Melina Matsoukas making her feature film debut and Lena Waithe writing and co-producing the film. In addition, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith front lead roles in the film, while the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Flea, and Sturgill Simpson make cameos as well. The film is scored by Devonté Hynes.

Listen to “Yo Love” in its entirety in the clip up top, and check the second Queen And Slim trailer above.

Topics: #Vince Staples

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter
×