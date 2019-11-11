Vince Staples, 6lack, And Mereba Link Up On ‘Yo Love’ From The ‘Queen And Slim’ Soundtrack

Vince Staples, 6lack, and Mereba link up for the Queen And Slim soundtrack lead-single “Yo Love.” The Queen And Slim movie isn’t out until November 27, but the soundtrack’s out Friday via Motown. The Queen And Slim soundtrack also features Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, most notably.

“Thank you for this journey…no matter how it ends.” Watch the new #QueenAndSlim trailer, and see it in theaters November 27. pic.twitter.com/nqmivxPdIO — Queen & Slim (@QueenAndSlim) September 12, 2019

Mereba and 6lack split the song’s chorus, while Staples waxes poetic for two verses, leaving room for 6lack and a third verse before the chorus ends the barely two-minute track.

“I’d do life for your love, I would probably swing a knife for your love,” 6lack and Mereba sing on the chorus. “Go against everything right for your love / And I would probably man down them if they ever tried to stifle your love / Cross the line, I just might for your love.”

Queen And Slim features an ensemble cast, with director Melina Matsoukas making her feature film debut and Lena Waithe writing and co-producing the film. In addition, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith front lead roles in the film, while the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Flea, and Sturgill Simpson make cameos as well. The film is scored by Devonté Hynes.

Listen to “Yo Love” in its entirety in the clip up top, and check the second Queen And Slim trailer above.