Issa Rae’s trademark television show Insecure has grown to be one the country’s most-watched shows through its four and a half seasons. In recent years, Insecure took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at 2021’s NAACP Image Awards. The show also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series last year. In addition to its storyline and its characters, the soundtrack for Insecure is also another aspect viewers love about the show. Now in its fifth and final season, Issa Rae unveils the tracklist for this season’s soundtrack and it looks like a good one.

The soundtrack for the fifth season of Insecure features familiar names like Saweetie, They., Jesse Boykins III, Ambre, Duckwrth, Thundercat, Mereba, and Teamarr. Elsewhere, ESTA, Mack Keane, Akeem Ali, 27Delly, Jorge Amadeus, B.K. Habermehl, Nnena, Josh Levi, Mikhala Jené, Amindi, 27Delly, Kiah Victoria, and Ace Henderson can also be found on the soundtrack. The full project arrives this Friday, December 3.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said about the upcoming tracklist to Variety. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

You can view the full tracklist for Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5 below.

1. Saweetie — “Get It Girl”

2. They. — “Snoring”

3. Jesse Boykins III, Duckwrth, Ambré, ESTA, and Mack Keane — “Seein Ya”

4. Akeem Ali, 27Delly, and Jorge Amadeus — “50 Lem Hunnits”

5. B.K. Habermehl — “Time Off”

6. Nnena — “Fun”

7. Josh Levi — “What’s the Use”

8. Thundercat — “Satellite” Feat. Louis Cole & Genevieve Artadi

9. Mikhala Jené — “Mad Bitches” – Feat. Ro James

10. Mereba — “Glock Peaceful”

11. TeaMarrr — “Pipe Dreams”

12. Amindi, 27Delly, Kiah Victoria, and Ace Henderson — “Fantasy”

Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5 is out 12/3 via Raedio/Atlantic.

