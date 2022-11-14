Method Man stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show nine days ago, but the internet still isn’t over it. The Wu-Tang Clan legend and award-winning actor was there to promote On The Come Up, his movie streaming on Paramount+, but he couldn’t get a word in after walking out to join Shepherd.

Before Meth even physically appeared, the in-studio audience was already lustfully wooing at the mere sight of him in an On The Come Up clip. He walked out, and they couldn’t contain their thirst for Method Man in leather black pants and a crisp cream turtleneck.

Method Man had the audience going crazy for another 3 minutes after this

🔗: https://t.co/rf58GchpTZ pic.twitter.com/lugWG8dQ71 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 11, 2022

“Method Man is what brings them to the church, and Clifford Smith keeps ’em coming back,” Meth said when Shepherd asked him how he’d prefer to be addressed. A few moments later, Shepherd addressed the elephant in the room, “No disrespect to your wife, Tamika, but I have to say, you are a sex symbol! You fine!”

“I’m comfortable with being old,” Method Man, 51, replied. “You know what? When you’re happy, it shows, I think. And it shows.”

People are doubling (and tripling and quadrupling) down on Shepherd’s “sex symbol” comment, with one person simply tweeting, “I mean look at that man” with three fire emojis. See some of the best reactions below, and watch the full Sherri episode above.

I mean look at that man 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Co46HbP8DJ pic.twitter.com/wtVp9zDxJx — Pussy Fairy PAINTing THE WORLD PUSSY PINK (@Eutychus_Troas) November 13, 2022

If I type how I feel about this man my account will be suspended https://t.co/wMaqRSclwB — V. 🇯🇲 (@VanessaEluxe) November 13, 2022

this man really been fine and stayed fine sheesh 😮‍💨 https://t.co/8IDcR3RUFz — $haa (@sharharraaa) November 14, 2022

Method Man came out with the cream turtleneck…oh that’s deadly 😭 https://t.co/eFXVWJIRgr — Nat Queen Coal 🎄 (@NatashaOladokun) November 14, 2022

the things i would do to that man… https://t.co/BQMT1Mi8mg pic.twitter.com/G7nmmbct2E — Dominicana 🇩🇲 (@byeambs) November 14, 2022

The comments are taking me out!!! The ladies are heathens right here 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Jzr5OBCBTe — Ghost (@DGhost11) November 14, 2022