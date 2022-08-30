The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ hip-hop-themed coming-of-age novel, On The Come Up, premieres next month. Paramount+ has revealed the film’s official trailer.

On The Come Up tells the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), who has dreams of becoming a rapper and is finding her way in the battle rap scene of Garden Heights. In the clip, she is seen visiting a mural of her late father, who was a legend in the rap scene. On a mission to maintain her father’s legacy, Bri, with the help of her manager (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), engages and rap battles, works with a producer (Method Man) to put out a hit, all while dealing with her mother (Sanaa Lathan) who is three years clean from substance abuse.

“When her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false gangsta role that the industry wants to impose upon her,” reads a description of the film in a statement.

In addition to Method Man, rappers Lil Yachty and GaTa appear briefly in the trailer. The film also marks Lathan’s directorial debut.

Check out the trailer for On The Come Up above.

On The Come Up streams 9/23 on Paramount+.