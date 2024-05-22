Superstar producer Metro Boomin is paying it forward. Today (May 21), Metro announced plans to give back to five St. Louis-based women-focused organizations in honor of his late mother.

The producer has partnered with Rung for Women and Amazon Access to distribute $20,000 checks each to Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, The Haven Of Grace, The Little Bit Foundation, and Parents As Teachers. The funds will benefit women struggling to pay for expenses like rent, childcare, and debt payments.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro in a statement. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

Metro raised these funds last year, which took place at Rung For Women in partnership with Amazon Access. He is also planning to work with Rung as he launches his nonprofit foundation.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Rung’s president Leslie Gill in a statment. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”