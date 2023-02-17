Last year, Metro Boomin unveiled the highly anticipated Heroes & Villains, which went straight to No. 1. It featured a plethora of rap icons like Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, and even the late Takeoff. The album earned him a standing ovation and fans begging him to sign their foreheads.

He’s already back today with Heroes & Villains (Villains Version). It’s an entire remix of the album done by OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick. The previously 15-track album now has 30 songs; it’s a real treat for fans.

This follows Future teasing a collaborative project with Metro Boomin on Instagram. Hopefully more information about that release will come soon.

In an interview, Metro Boomin talked about what sets him apart from others as a producer. “I feel like as a producer, you’ve always got to be open and receptive, looking for what’s new and what’s next and up-and-coming on the ground vs. you being a producer coming on like, ‘Yo, I gotta make a beat for Drake,’” he said. “They’re gonna be who they’re gonna be regardless, so that don’t really prove nothing you’re doing as a producer. You can still make great songs with them, but as a producer, it’s like, what are you bringing? You’ve got to break artists, you’ve got to bring new artists. That’s a big part of your duty.”

Check out Heroes & Villains (Villains Version) below.