Metro Boomin Soars To His Third No. 1 Album With ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin is finishing 2022 with a bang. The acclaimed producer dropped Heroes & Villains, his sophomore solo album, on December 2 after a bit of a false start. Metro Boomin compared the 15-track project to Dr. Dre’s 2001 as the latest GQ Hype cover star. But unlike 2001, Heroes & Villains is a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard, Heroes & Villains debuts at No. 1 on the chart dated December 17, with Metro Boomin’s biggest week of his career at 185,000 equivalent US album units in its first week. It marks Metro Boomin’s third career No. 1 album, following in the footsteps of its 2018 predecessor Not All Heroes Wear Capes and the 2020 collaborative album Savage Mode II with 21 Savage.

Heroes & Villains dethrones Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which has five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 to its name. Midnights moves to No. 2 (143,000 equivalent units), and the top five is rounded out by Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 3 (78,000), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (55,000) at No. 4, and Michael Bublé’s Christmas at No. 5 (54,000).

Metro Boomin pulled out all the stops for the Heroes & Villains. The track list features John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Mustafa, and a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

