Metro Boomin
Getty Image
Music

Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ Earned A Standing Ovation From Fans For A Plethora Of Reasons

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Metro Boomin’s highly anticipated album Heroes & Villains is finally out today after being delayed a month. With features from John Legend, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, The Weeknd, even the late Takeoff, and more, it’s a major release. Luckily, he delivered, and fans are endlessly praising it on social media.

Fans are pointing out that even though everyone has already been debating what album was the best of the year, Heroes & Villains better be included in the conversation.

Others are dunking on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss to give love to Heroes & Villains, showing that they’ve already moved on from that record.

Most, though, are just showing appreciation through memes.

Listeners seem to love the entirety of Heroes & Villains, but they especially flipped out over the sample of The Boys‘ Homelander in the John Legend-featured intro, which gives an immediate layer of current-day politics and corruption to a complex album that later explores those themes. “Metro Boomin putting a Homelander clip on the intro to Hero’s and Villians then transitioning it to Future is the hardest thing I’ve heard in the last 3 years,” one user wrote on Twitter. It was certainly a successfully attention-grabbing kick-off to an engrossing LP.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×