Metro Boomin’s highly anticipated album Heroes & Villains is finally out today after being delayed a month. With features from John Legend, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, The Weeknd, even the late Takeoff, and more, it’s a major release. Luckily, he delivered, and fans are endlessly praising it on social media.

Fans are pointing out that even though everyone has already been debating what album was the best of the year, Heroes & Villains better be included in the conversation.

*everyone debating which artist had album of the year* metro boomin: pic.twitter.com/xXF26mxbdJ — 📌 (@darwinsburner) December 2, 2022

Others are dunking on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss to give love to Heroes & Villains, showing that they’ve already moved on from that record.

Most, though, are just showing appreciation through memes.

Metro Boomin NEVER misses 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mRlHLvyDfs — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) December 2, 2022

Yeah Metro Boomin got album of the year no skips pic.twitter.com/11ppBSBaQ2 — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) December 2, 2022

Metro Boomin did it again pic.twitter.com/eRWx5d8Hd1 — Rishabhhh (@wishabhhh) December 2, 2022

Metro Boomin recreated this photo with this album pic.twitter.com/avczhuDgOE — Leban💤 (@theregoleban) December 2, 2022

Listeners seem to love the entirety of Heroes & Villains, but they especially flipped out over the sample of The Boys‘ Homelander in the John Legend-featured intro, which gives an immediate layer of current-day politics and corruption to a complex album that later explores those themes. “Metro Boomin putting a Homelander clip on the intro to Hero’s and Villians then transitioning it to Future is the hardest thing I’ve heard in the last 3 years,” one user wrote on Twitter. It was certainly a successfully attention-grabbing kick-off to an engrossing LP.