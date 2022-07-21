The mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket back in May was devastating for both the city and the country at large. It is especially difficult as there have been several shooting victims to mourn over the course of this year, but moments of unity and generosity make the process a bit easier. Metro Boomin recently extended a wealth of generosity to his longtime fan Aaron Salter III by paying off his and his mother Kimberly’s mortgage in full.

Salter III is the son of the late Aaron Salter Jr., known as the security guard and retired police offer who died attempting to save other civilians in the tragic event. His son shared a post on Instagram this past Wednesday (June 20), holding a sign that said “Paid In Full.” The caption reading:

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin he called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!”

The Atlanta producer reciprocated the love in the comments with “Love always bro! My line is always open and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke” and a red heart to close.

Check out Aaron Salter III’s grateful Instagram post above.