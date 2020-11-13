Ahead of their murky late-night performance of Savage Mode II standouts “Runnin’” and “Mr. Right Now,” 21 Savage and Metro Boomin paid homage to the late King Von, with 21 Savage saying, “The world lost a legend.” The performance itself took place on a dimly light stage set under a bridge or a pier (or soundstage cleverly dressed to look like the underside of one) surrounded by water with flashing LED strips fixed to the support pillars.

The performance was 21 Savage’s first on The Tonight Show since 2019 when he rapped his I Am > I Was hit “A Lot” complete with a new verse criticizing ICE just weeks before he was arrested and held in ICE detention for a long-expired visa. He had a tumultuous year after that as he fought against deportation; to date, no news has been released about his pending court date and in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has backed up court proceedings seemingly indefinitely.

That didn’t stop Savage and Metro from reuniting for the sequel to their fan-favorite mixtape or keep Savage from making a fair number of appearances on other artists’ projects, including Lil Uzi Vert’s LUV Vs. The World 2, Summer Walker’s “Secret,” Gucci Mane’s So Icy Summer, Mulatto’s “Pull Up,” and T.I.’s The L.I.B.R.A.

Watch 21 Savage and Metro Boomin perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.