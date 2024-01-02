Metro Boomin Had A ‘Great’ 2023, But Has Plans To Release Three Albums In 2024

Metro Boomin has big plans for the year, despite having one of his best year’s professionally in 2023. After releasing his second studio album Heroes & Villains in December 2022, he stampeded into 2023 with a parade of releases including the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Young Thug’s album Business Is Business, and even a symphony orchestra. But even with all these accomplishments in his rearview, he looks to remain as busy as ever in 2024, with not just one but three new albums on the way — and maybe even more.

After boasting “2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024” on Twitter, a fan asked how many albums he’ll be dropping in 2024. “3 at the very least,” he replied. And although he didn’t go into detail, hints he shared throughout last year gave us some clue what those albums could be.

2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!!!!! #itsgongetgreaterlater — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 31, 2023

3 at the very least https://t.co/ZSIH1auKnd — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 31, 2023

Shortly after the release of Heroes & Villains, ASAP Rocky joked that his next album, Don’t Be Dumb, would have so much input from Metro that it should be called Flacko Boomin. Then, a month later, Future suggested that his joint album with Metro would be the “album of the year” — although there’s still no sign of it, almost a full year later. JID also confirmed he and Metro have a joint project in the works, and just before the holidays, Metro said he and Zaytoven are working on a few ideas for a potential project, either with an artist or a compilation of artists.