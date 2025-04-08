Yesterday (April 6), Tyler The Creator, Massive Attack, Lil Yachty, and more were scheduled to perform at Axe Ceremonia Festival 2025 in Mexico City. Sadly, due to a fatal crane collapse the festival was suspended.

Today (April 7), Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the tragic deaths of photographers 26-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas, and 28-year-old Berenice Giles during a public press conference. “We regret and send our solidarity to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident,” said Sheinbaum. “Beyond the fact that it was an accident, we need to look into how the equipment that fell was set up. An investigation needs to be carried out. There should be no impunity in this case.”

Sheinbaum’s call for an investigation was heard loud and clear by Mexico City prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján. In a separate statement, Luján confirmed her office has begun to look into “the individuals and companies responsible for operating the structure that collapsed.”

“It is very important that a case like this not go unpunished,” she said. “Both for the harm and pain it causes to the direct victims and for those who attend these events as spectators and professionals, who have the right to do so under optimal safety conditions.”

Following the festival’s suspension, AXE Ceremonia Festival 2025 organizers shared a note regarding the matter to its official Instagram page. Read the note below.