On the scale of “rap” to “pop punk,” MGK‘s new song “Cliché” falls closer to the Blink-182 side of things — with a lot of boy band dancing thrown in there, too. Think: a more earnest “All The Small Things” music video, minus the fake teeth. “Tell me, would you wait for me? / Baby, I’m a rolling stone,” he sings on the track, “I got a lotta right in me / But I don’t wanna say this wrong.”

Speaking of being like “a rolling stone,” MGK has crossed paths with one of his heroes, Bob Dylan. “i met and had a conversation with someone last night that i never thought i’d get the honor to meet all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago. i love music,” he wrote on X.

MGK is referring to a video that Dylan shared earlier this year of the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer performing at Orlando, Florida, record store Park Ave CDs in 2016. Why? No one knows! But it seemingly led to them meeting during the Hollywood Bowl stop of Dylan and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour (MGK played the maracas). I wonder what they talked about? Maybe Bob shared his “white rapper Mount Rushmore.”

You can watch the “Cliché” video above.