Drake attended Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth Of July all-white party in The Hamptons, and his presence directly impacted the party’s playlist.

Rubin confirmed to The Breakfast Club that there was truth behind rumors claiming that Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss track “Not Like Us” was not allowed to be played at the party.

“Drake’s my friend for a long time,” Fanatics CEO Rubin said. “I’m not gonna invite him and then have, you know, look, he’s obviously going through a little bit of a battle right now. I’m not gonna have him come there — I just didn’t think it was appropriate. So, I just sent a note, I said, ‘Hey, let’s not play anyone’s music that’s feuding with anyone that’s there.'”

Rubin noted that Drake had not asked Rubin to prevent “Not Like Us” from playing.

“The day before, we had a small barbecue for a few hours that was supposed to be thirty people [but] turned into 200 people for about ten hours,” he added. “That was the pre-game to the white party. When they turned the music on, just like in my house, they put RapCaviar, and ‘Not Like Us’ came on. It was in the middle of ‘Not Like Us.’ I’m like, ‘Get that off! Get that off!’ [Drake] was pulling up soon.”

Elsewhere this week, former US President Barack Obama raised eyebrows by omitting “Not Like Us” from his 2024 summer playlist.

Watch Rubin on The Breakfast Club above.