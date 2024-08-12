Barack Obama is listening to everything from Charli XCX to Shaboozey, but apparently wasn’t feeling Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” leading to fans wondering whether the former President is on Team Drake. While “Not Like Us” has turned out to be one of the biggest songs of the summer so far, climbing to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times, it doesn’t appear on Obama’s recently shared summer 2023 playlist — even though the playlist includes entries from hip-hop faves like GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie.

Who told the homie to keep Not Like Us off 😭 https://t.co/mzsfCCiPbi — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) August 12, 2024

His team when he wanted to add Not Like Us https://t.co/pTIX6X1iT6 pic.twitter.com/2O8b3LS8B5 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 12, 2024

Y’all think Michelle made Barack backspace “Not Like Us” when he was typing up us playlist? — Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) August 12, 2024

You know you’ve been listening to “Not Like Us” and I know you’ve been listening to “Not Like Us.” https://t.co/i76rqDzuav — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 12, 2024

The song spawned a browser game, inspired part of Serena Williams’ ESPY Awards monologue, and finally connected Kendrick Lamar to Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans. The song was even a big hit during the Olympics, with Team USA basketball stars Steph Curry and LeBron James debating its merits during shootaround.

It isn’t like Obama dislikes the Compton rapper’s music; he’s hung out with the rapper on several occasions, and even admitted to having him on a much more private playlist. He even predicted that Kendrick would topple Drake in a theoretical rap battle, eight years before the two actually came to lyrical blows. Maybe his excluding “Not Like Us” was an oversight, or perhaps he simply wanted to keep things kosher for the playlist, which still feels like it has some obligation to be at least a little wholesome and less haterific.