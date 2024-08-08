Since May, Kendrick Lamar made it impossible to mention Drake outside the context of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, which Lamar pretty unanimously won. This week, Drake provided plenty of new talking points by uploading three unreleased songs — “It’s Up” featuring 21 Savage and Young Thug, “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto, and “Blue Green Red” — alongside various unreleased content from his past archives. The dump is known as “100 Gigs,” billed as “100 gigs for your headtop.”

People have latched onto one behind-the-scenes video in particular, reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by someone named Ahmed.

In the video, Drake is seen in the studio smoking a hookah while “Too Good” plays. “This is more about me and Serena,” Drake said, referencing tennis GOAT Serena Williams. “It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them, so I know what kind of song to make — if I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like.”

He continued, “So, I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s light-hearted.”

Drake was speaking to his mother, Sandi Graham, who was off-camera. She added, “And she is seeing someone else.” Drake exasperatingly responded, “I don’t know, Mom.”

“Too Good” featuring Rihanna, another one of Drake’s exes, was released in early 2016. Drake’s newly released video did not come with a date, but he was briefly rumored to be romantically involved with Williams in 2015. Williams was linked to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, her husband of nearly seven years, by late 2015.

We already knew at least one song was aimed at Williams, at least partially. On “Middle Of The Ocean” from Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 joint album Her Loss, Drake rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.” Ohanian appeared to respond by writing on X, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Last month, Williams hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards and playfully shaded Drake during her opening monologue.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us — not a single one of us, not even me — should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” the 23-time grand slam singles champion said. “He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a [Toronto] Raptors game, they’re gonna Forrest Gump him. ‘Seat’s taken!'”