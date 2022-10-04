It Looks Like Migos Really Is Officially A Duo Now

For months, fans have speculated about Migos’ status as a trio as Quavo and Takeoff promote their upcoming album, Only Built For Infinity Links, at the same time as Offset pushes his own solo project. It didn’t help that all three members of the group avoided the topic in interviews, nor that it was reported that Offset had filed a lawsuit against the trio’s label, Quality Control Music, when it tried to claim ownership of his solo single, “54321.”

But that silence has been broken. Quavo and Takeoff appeared recently on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, where they finally addressed the breakup rumors, albeit vaguely. Unfortunately, their responses didn’t give any good news to fans who might have been hoping for a reconciliation. As Quavo said, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” suggesting that there’s a feeling that Offset has been disloyal. “Sometimes, when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takeoff suggested that it’s up to a higher power. “”We don’t know all answers,” he said. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family, now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

You can watch the clip below.