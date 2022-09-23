While rumors of a Migos breakup have been swirling for the better part of 2022, it hasn’t stopped Quavo and Takeoff from announcing their joint, Offset-less, project, Only Built For Infinity Links. After dropping the lead single, “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman last month, the pair have now revealed the entire tracklist for the project which is set to arrive next month.

Along with the already released Birdman collab, featured guests on Only Built For Infinity Links include Youngboy Never Broke Again on “To The Bone,” Summer Walker on “Mixy,” Gucci Mane on “Us vs. Them,” Mustard on “See Bout It,” and even Young Thug and Gunna hop on “Chocolate.”

Check out the album artwork and complete tracklist for Only Built For Infinity Links below.

1. “Two Infinity Links”

2. “Tony Starks”

3. “Hotel Lobby”

4. “Bars Into Captions”

5. “See Bout It” Feat. Mustard

6. “To The Bone” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

7. “Not Out”

8. “Chocolate” Feat. Young Thug and Gunna

9. “2.30”

10. “Look @ This”

11. “Mixy” Feat. Summer Walker

12. “Messy”

13. “Nothing Changed”

14. “Integration”

15. “Big Stunna” Feat. Birdman

16. “Us Vs. Them” Feat. Gucci Mane

17. “Hell Yeah”

18. “Tools”

Only Built For Infinity Links is due out on 10/07 via Motown Records. Pre-order/save it here.

