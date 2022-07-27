Nearly a year after they released their fourth album Culture III, breakup rumors regarding Migos began to swirl around the industry. It started after Offset unfollowed both Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram after the latter two announced their “Hotel Lobby” track under the moniker Unc And Phew. Both of these things pushed many fans to believe that Migos’ time together was nearing an end. Last month, the group canceled their scheduled performance at Governors Ball which only added fuel to the rumors, but it seems like all could be well in Migos land as the trio will headline Pepsi’s 2022 National Battle Of The Bands.

The National Battle Of The Bands is an annual music showcase that focuses on spotlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands. This year, the showcase will take place on August 27 and Migos’ performance will occur after the final band competition for the battle. The addition of Migos for the National Battle Of The Bands is a big one for the showcase as it marks the first time that a major internationally-known artist has performed at the competition.

Migos’ addition to the National Battle Of The Bands showcase comes after Quavo said that Migos’ solo endeavors help to keep the group together. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves,” he said during an interview with GQ. “Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

