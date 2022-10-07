Migos 2022 GRAMMY Museum convo
Has Migos Ever Released A Project Without Offset?

Offset is currently suing his former label Quality Control, from his time as a member of the rap trio Migos. Meanwhile, Takeoff and Quavo released a new album today as a duo, under the new name Unc & Phew. Fans are left wondering recently if Migos will ever return for new music. However, the group has released songs without Offset on them before.

Migos’ Back To The Bando mixtape was released on September 2015 during Offset’s eight-month imprisonment on gun charges. The mixtape featured verses from Offset on just two songs (‘Rich N**** Still Trappin” and “Slanging”). This was a year before their 2016 hit “Bad And Boujee.” Still, Migos had been releasing music since 2011, through various mixtapes. Their most recent project as a trio was last year’s Culture III.

“We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed,” Quavo said on a recent appearance for the Big Facts podcast. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links is out now via Motown Records.

