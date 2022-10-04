Migos fans received a blow today as Quavo and Takeoff, who have alternately gone by the name Unc & Phew, confirmed that the former trio is now a two-man band after Offset apparently departed earlier this year. While an excerpt from their appearance on Revolt’s Big Facts podcast with DJ Scream seemingly confirmed their new status as a duo, a different, longer clip finds Quavo explaining why the remaining Migos aren’t on good terms with their former partner.

“We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed,” he explained. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

BREAKING: Quavo SLAMS THE DOOR on any possibility of The Migos reuniting! Do you think the Migos will ever get back together !!?? pic.twitter.com/VvtABdFRhV — Big Homies House (@BigHomiesHouse) October 4, 2022

That means that, at least according to Quavo, the trio was not split up by Offset renegotiating his deal with their label, Quality Control Music. Earlier this year, he sued QC when the label added its name to the credits of his solo single “54321,” pointing out that his solo material should be solely released by Motown under his new deal. Unfortunately, it also means that whatever happened behind the scenes won’t be so easy to fix as a contractual issue. We’ve seen situations like this before with groups like NWA, A Tribe Called Quest, and Little Brother. Sometimes, it takes a long time to repair such personal issues — here’s hoping that it won’t take 20 years to do so.

Meanwhile, Quavo and Takeoff’s album, Only Built For Infinity Links, is due on 10/7 via Motown Records, while Offset’s as-yet-untitled solo project is due on 11/11.