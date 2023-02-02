Yesterday (February 1) was an exceptionally busy pop culture news day, headlined by two major reveals: Beyoncé announced her Renaissance tour and Tom Brady retired again. Those two stories kind of overshadowed a big music moment: The 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees were announced. Among the nominees is Missy Elliott, and she’s thrilled about earning the nod in her first year of eligibility.

The rapper wrote in a celebratory Instagram post, “I have cried my eyes out [crying emoji] I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL for this nomination with also 14 other Amazing artist so grateful To All of you & my fans who been through this journey with me I Thank You also 4 helping me get here [purple heart emoji] YOU ROCK.” She added in a similar tweet, “I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed.”

I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

In another tweet, she explained the historical context of her nomination and its importance, writing, “This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door [folded hands emoji] [purple heart emoji].”

.@rockhall #Rockhall2023 This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/Dkqb4h4beg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

Indeed, Billboard notes Elliott is the female hip-hop artist to be nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

So far, the only hip-hop artists to get inducted into the Rock Hall are Eminem, Run DMC, Beastie Boys, NWA, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, and Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five.