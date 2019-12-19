The Most Acclaimed Music Of 2019 Was Obsessed With The Apocalypse

This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

There’s something about the end of a decade that makes people freak out. Turning over the calendar can represent the promise of new beginnings and exciting, unforeseen possibilities. But more often it just seems to create profound anxiety about how we’re all doomed. In each and every decade, right about now, it not only feels like the conclusion of an era, but also like the end of the world.

Looking at the past 50 years of popular music, a familiar pattern of end-of-the-decade dread emerges. A half-century ago this month, The Rolling Stones released one of their greatest albums, Let It Bleed, and bookended it with two rock classics about the apocalypse: “Gimme Shelter,” which declares that widespread annihilation is “just a shot away,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” an epitaph for the faded flower-power “peace is possible!” delusions of the sixties. Critics immediately gravitated to these themes and how they spoke to a time of war, assassinations, and intense political polarization. Greil Marcus memorably called Let It Bleed an album about “this era and the collapse of its bright and flimsy liberation” in his review for Rolling Stone.

Almost exactly 10 years later, The Clash put out London Calling in December of 1979. The album opens with the rousing title track, in which Joe Strummer paints a dire portrait of contemporary England under siege from foreign invaders, morally and artistically bankrupt culture, and climate change. (Though Joe was obsessed with the ice age, not global warming.) Rolling Stone later called it the best of the album of the eighties, perhaps the most egregious example of music publications bending the calendar to the will of their list-making deadlines.

A decade after that, the most critically acclaimed song of 1989 was Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” arguably the greatest protest anthem ever, in which Chuck D declared rhetorical battle against white supremacy in terms that were meant to inspire an actual revolution. Rage Against The Machine struck a similar do-or-die posture in 1999 on one of the year’s most popular and critically praised rock records, The Battle Of Los Angeles, while The Flaming Lips ruminated over mortality and how a lost and unjust world was “waitin’ for a Superman” on the year’s most beloved indie LP, The Soft Bulletin.

By 2009, this fretting over the inevitability of death — our very own personal apocalypse — was leavened by the optimism of the early Obama era. You can hear that hope in the domestic fantasies of that year’s best reviewed album, Animal Collective’s Merriwether Post Pavilion, in which Noah “Panda Bear” Lennox sings about how he only wants “a proper house,” a relatable desire as the US housing bubble burst and a lingering recession descended and never seemed to fully leave in the 2010s.

All of this, of course, is a preamble to right now. What’s immediately apparent from Uproxx’s annual critics poll is that the best-regarded albums of 2019 were often preoccupied with seemingly unavoidable worldwide destruction. After all these years, our fiery denouement still feels like it’s just a shot away.

The cataclysmic challenges posed by climate change is a central theme of Weyes Blood’s lovely soft-rock fantasia Titanic Rising, in which Natalie Mering mourns for a world that she’s already given up as a lost cause. “It’s a wild time to be alive,” she sighs sardonically, a tone that also recalls the weary resignation affected by Ezra Koenig in “How Long?” from Vampire Weekend’s loveably shaggy Father Of The Bride. “How long ’til we sink to the bottom of the sea?” he wonders.