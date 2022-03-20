Young Thug and his family are facing an unfortunate tragedy after the mother of his oldest child, who is 14, was shot and killed in Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, who was only 31 years old, was shot in the parking lot of Metro Fun Center in Atlanta following what police say was “a dispute over a bowling ball.” The incident was confirmed by Atlanta’s CBS46 and the publication reports that investigators say Jackson was at the bowling alley for her best friend’s birthday party. It was there that she had an argument about a bowling ball, and before she could leave the alley, she was shot by the unnamed suspect.

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

Jackson’s mother Sherina spoke to reporter Tori Cooper and claimed that the shooter spent 20 minutes waiting in the alley’s parking lot after the shooting. Sherina also said that she spoke to her daughter that day. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” she said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

Lieutenant Ralph Woolfolk, who is also the Atlanta police department’s homicide commander, shared a statement about the incident to CBS46. “This is truly an atrocity,” he said. “A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Young Thug has yet to speak out about the incident.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.