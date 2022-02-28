Days after multiple videos emerged online purporting to depict Ukrainian authorities discriminating against African residents seeking to flee the nation as its ongoing conflict with Russia escalates, help for those residents may soon come from a surprising source: Young Thug. Thug posted to his Instagram Story offering his assistance and calling for his “rap brothers” to pitch in as well.

“lf some of my rap brothers are in, I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine,” he wrote. “However I can sense they not letting us pass. Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.” It didn’t take long for him to secure pledges from the likes of music impresario Kevin Liles, private jet broker Kelvin Mensah, and YSL Records rapper Strick, who all reshared his post.

Thugger is developing a penchant for putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to helping out those less fortunate than him. In 2017, he donated to Planned Parenthood against threats to defund the organization from Donald Trump, while in 2021, he and his artist Gunna paid bail for 30 Fulton County Jail inmates and hosted a dinner for their families while expressing plans to continue doing so in the future. He’s even gotten more hands-on of late, kicking off the new year by helping a stranded motorist jumpstart his car. Thugger is a man of the people.

