Young Thug Got 21 Savage A $150K Custom Hellcat Truck For His Birthday

21 Savage recently celebrated his 29th birthday (it was on October 22, the night 21 opened for J. Cole at The Forum in Los Angeles) and was given a truly impressive gift by one of his close rapper friends to celebrate. Young Thug, who most recently collaborated with Savage on “Emergency” from the latter’s soundtrack for the Saw spinoff Spiral, gifted 21 with a custom Dodge Hellcat TRX worth $150,000, according to TMZ. While the pickup truck is normally between $60,000 and $70,000 at retail, the custom detailing Thug had added boosted the price tag.

Among those customizations are headrests stitched with Savage’s face, glow-in-the-dark stars embedded into the ceiling, a custom bright red paint job featuring 21’s signature forehead knife tattoo imprinted all over, and more. The customization was done by Roadshow International in Atlanta, and a video was posted on Instagram capturing the moment 21 excitedly received the gift from his friend.

A couple of months ago, their roles were reversed as they partied together for Young Thug’s birthday. A playful 21 shot a viral video of Thug during dinner, teasing him to the point Thug had to snatch the phone from his hand.

