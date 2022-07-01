Earlier this year, Yo Gotti held a press conference to share some big news regarding his Collective Music Group (CMG) label. It was through that conference that fans first learned about 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s joint project, Last Ones Left, which was released in April. The conference is also where Yo Gotti announced that Mozzy was officially signed to the CMG roster which already boasts a group of impressive rap talents like 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Blocboy JB. Mozzy’s addition to CMG has brought forth a new track with another one of its members, that being EST Gee.

Mozzy and EST Gee join forces for “Lurkin.” The track is a menacing effort that captures the rappers on a late-night prowl as they aim to seek out their opposition and take care of business. “On the Gram bluffin’, know what’s up, soon as I see, up it,” EST Gee raps over the haunting beat. Mozzy checks in later, rapping, “Crop out anything that ain’t from the set unless he know somethin.'”

The new record is not the first collaboration between Mozzy and EST Gee. Last year, Mozzy recruited EST Gee and Babyface Ray for “Beat The Case” from his Untreated Trauma project.

You can listen to “Lurkin” in the video above.