Music

Mozzy And EST Gee Are On A Late-Night Prowl Through The Menacing ‘Lurkin’

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti held a press conference to share some big news regarding his Collective Music Group (CMG) label. It was through that conference that fans first learned about 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s joint project, Last Ones Left, which was released in April. The conference is also where Yo Gotti announced that Mozzy was officially signed to the CMG roster which already boasts a group of impressive rap talents like 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Blocboy JB. Mozzy’s addition to CMG has brought forth a new track with another one of its members, that being EST Gee.

Mozzy and EST Gee join forces for “Lurkin.” The track is a menacing effort that captures the rappers on a late-night prowl as they aim to seek out their opposition and take care of business. “On the Gram bluffin’, know what’s up, soon as I see, up it,” EST Gee raps over the haunting beat. Mozzy checks in later, rapping, “Crop out anything that ain’t from the set unless he know somethin.'”

The new record is not the first collaboration between Mozzy and EST Gee. Last year, Mozzy recruited EST Gee and Babyface Ray for “Beat The Case” from his Untreated Trauma project.

You can listen to “Lurkin” in the video above.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×