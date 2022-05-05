Last year, EST Gee and 42 Dugg proved to be one of rap’s hottest newcomers with their respective projects Bigger Than Life Or Death and Free Dem Boyz. Both being signees to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, it’s only right that they joined forces last month for their Last Ones Left project. It delivered 17 songs with most being collaborations with Gee and Dugg while others were individual efforts from the rappers. Almost a month after they dropped Last Ones Left, Gee unloads a video for one of his solo cuts from the album.

EST Gee lays off a video for “Never Scared” with EST DeMike. Both rappers are a part of the Everybody Shine Together collective, and in the video, they stand tall as a fearless duo who won’t back down from the opposition no matter the danger that lays ahead of them. The video also features the expected collection of luxury cars, jewelry, and money to really round things out.

The new video joins “Whole Gang Buss,” “Thump Sh*t,” “Everybody Shooters Too,” and “Free The Shiners” as songs from Last Ones Left to receive the visual treatment.

You can watch the video for “Never Scared” above.

Last Ones Left is out now via CMG/Warlike/Interscope. You can stream it here.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.