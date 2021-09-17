The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Lil Nas X, Mozzy, and more. You’d think things would slow down with two of the biggest releases of the year, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda, out of the way. Instead, it seems that everyone else has given themselves the go-ahead to drop new music without worrying about being overshadowed. Not that we’re complaining; this week’s slate of releases is a true “something for everybody” situation showcasing just how much variety and creativity modern-day hip-hop has to offer. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 17, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Curren$y & Kino Beats — Matching Rolexes Any time Kino Beats gets to team up with a rapper for a whole project, fans are in for a treat. When that rapper happens to be Curren$y, one of the genre’s most consistent creators, it’s a double delight.

DijahSB — Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 [EP] Toronto, stand up! Dijah’s only a couple of months removed from the release of her last full-length project, Head Above The Waters, but it looks like the smooth Canadian native isn’t through with 2021 just yet. Injury Reserve — By The Time I Get To Phoenix Arizona-based avant-garde trio-turned-duo Injury Reserve returns after the loss of Stepa J. Groggs with an album dedicated to his memory.

Lil Nas X — Montero Nas’ long-awaited debut arrived this week to pay off all the fanfare he’s created in the lead up to its release, revealing an artist who isn’t afraid to take big swings and push himself out of his comfort zone. Mozzy — Untreated Trauma Speaking of “consistent,” Sac-town’s favorite son returns just a few months after releasing the joint tape Kommunity Service with YG, getting back to business and sticking to his gritty script while layering in newfound observations and introspection.

Rittz — S.O.S. White Jesus returns for yet another in his annual string of independently-released albums. An eight-track effort, S.O.S. finds Rittz utilizing his rapid-fire flow as usual to address the struggles of growing up in Gwinnett County. Wordsmith — Bittersweet Baltimore-based Wordsmith is a veteran of the blog era whose sharp lyrics and uplifting messages pair with a polished flow on his latest release.

Singles/Videos CJ — “Replica” Feat. El Alfa If CJ’s hyperfocus on the drill sound convinced you he couldn’t or wouldn’t be good at switching lanes, he returns with a reggaeton anthem dedicated to calling out the fakes of the world with a cheeky video starring some eerie duplicates of the two Latino stars.

FXXXXY — “Yeah Kool” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Released in memory of the late Freebandz rapper, “Yeah Kool” and its claymation video are bittersweet. On one hand, it’s a genuinely fun song but on the other, it’s a reminder of what could have been. Lakeyah — “313-414” Feat. Tee Grizzley After impressing with her XXL Freshman Freestyle, the Milwaukee rapper has recruited DJ Drama to reintroduce herself via a Gangsta Grillz mixtape — the best way to do it, to be honest. Hanging with Tee Grizzley on a monstrous street sweeper of a single is a good start.