In late July, Kai Cenat played an unreleased Drake and Lil Yachty collaborative song during one his livestreams. Last week, Lil Yachty confirmed that it was an intentional leak because “we couldn’t get the sample cleared” while appearing on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast.

Mr. Hotspot has a wholesome explanation as to why he hasn’t cleared the sample for Drake and Lil Yachty.

“We recorded him a clean reference, and we sent it into them,” Mr. Hotspot said on TikTok Live, as captured by Complex. “So, hopefully they re-record the clean reference, and we come out the clean, goodness gracious altogether. So, it’s a process, but it would for both of their brands like that. I’m blessed to work with children, so we just gotta make it clean for them.”

Mr. Hotspot continued, “We don’t need no children getting whooped ’cause they said this or that, you understand? If you look at the backside, it’s the children who really running these views up. So, if we make sure both verses [are] clean, everybody coming clean, everybody gonna benefit, for sure. It’s a process, but we appreciate you being patient. We sent it in. They got it today, and those boys about to turn up. We ain’t trying to hold them back from nothing, but we just need the morals correct. That’s all.”

Mr. Hotspot says that he sent a solution to Lil Yachty and Drake to use for an official release of "Super Soak"pic.twitter.com/dFBrr0FYxo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 4, 2024

According to Genius, the leaked “S.O.D. (Supersoak)” lyrics are not kid-friendly.

With Flagrant, Lil Yachty also confirmed that the song would not release in an official capacity and explained the complications of getting a sample cleared from Mr. Hotspot: “This wasn’t an artist; this was an Instagram, social media influencer. He went down, like, a Christian path.” When asked how much money was offered to Mr. Hotspot, Yachty said, “I don’t even think we got into money. He was like, ‘No.'”