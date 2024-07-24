Drake seems to be putting his feud with Kendrick Lamar behind him. Since dropping “Family Matters,” currently his final contribution to the diss track swap, Drake has linked up with Sexyy Red on “U My Everything” and Camila Cabello on a couple new tracks. Now, the story continues via a new Lil Yachty collab.

Streaming icon Kai Cenat previewed an unreleased Drake/Yachty track on his stream last night (July 23). The song doesn’t have an official title, but some have dubbed it “Supersoak” or “Super Soaked”

Kai Cenat previewing new Drake and Lil Yachty record pic.twitter.com/Z2Tqb3sOVI — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2024

Drake sings on the chorus (per Genius), “I’m watching the moves and playin’ it close / S.O.D. (Stacks on deck), super soaked / Rainy days isn’t hers, matchin’ coat / Jet so big, it feel like a boat, stayin’ afloat / I’m watching the moves and playin’ it close / S.O.D., super soaked / She was a hoe, but I ain’t gon’ judge, ’cause that was way before.”

Drake isn’t the only one who’s kept busy in 2024. Yachty started the year by dropping his psychedelic album Let’s Start Here in January. In June, he linked up with James Blake for a joint project, Bad Cameo. Beyond Blake, he also collaborated with everybody from Faye Webster to McDonald’s.

