A few days ago, Kai Cenat became the No. 1 bestie of Drake and Lil Yachty fans when he leaked a collaborative song (known as “Supersoak” or “SOD”) by the two rappers on his stream. It turns out the leak was Yachty’s way of getting the song out into the world, as he just revealed he won’t be able to give it an official release.

On an episode of Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Yachty explained, “I sent a song to Kai to leak. We couldn’t get the sample cleared, so I just let Kai play it.” Schulz then asked if the song is coming out officially and Yachty responded, “No. But it’s everywhere.

Lil Yachty confirms that the viral snippet with Drake that Kai Cenat previewed will not be coming out‼️🚫 The sample within the song was not able to be cleared, according to Lil Yachty‼️ pic.twitter.com/BNNh6t4lqY — RapTV (@Rap) August 1, 2024

Schulz then wondered about the sample-clearing process and Yachty explained about this specific case, “This wasn’t an artist, this was an Instagram, social media influencer. […] He went down, like, a Christian path.” Yachty noted that the negotiations didn’t even get to the point where money was discussed, as the person was just straight-up not interested in clearing the sample for the track at all.

Yachty was apparently implying the influencer wasn’t pleased with the song’s lyrical content: Per Genius, the song features lines like, “She was a hoe, but I ain’t gon’ judgе, ’cause that was way before,” and, “WhatsApp attachment, first time I seen you naked.” Genius credits the song’s sample to @mr_hotspot.