As the weather warms up and music fans spend more time outside in the coming months, the prevailing sounds of our playlists look to shift from the chilly, downtempo mood music of autumn and winter to the upbeat, tropical styles that soundtrack poolside shindigs and rooftop day parties. Murda Beatz has announced his contribution to this trend, “No Más,” coming on July 8. The Canadian producer has enlisted his own “summer anthem” Avengers to assist with the vibe-setting, including Anitta, J Balvin, Pharrell, and Quavo.

In addition, the song will be accompanied by a video that follows the crew as they say, “F*ck it, let’s head to Miami,” which is, of course, one of the premier warm-weather destinations and the perfect visual companion to a song with so much Latin flavor. No doubt the new musical direction for the frequent Drake collaborator was at least partially inspired by one of his collaborators in particular; in addition to working on music together, Murda and Anitta recently went Instagram official as romantic partners.

“No Más” is out on 7/8 via Warner Records. Pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.