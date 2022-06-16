As far as emerging pop stars go, it’s hard to name anyone who has had a bigger year than Anitta so far. Her Coachella performance featured appearances from Snoop Dogg and Saweetie and was one of the most talked-about of the two-day weekend. The Brazilian pop singer released her latest album, Versions Of Me in April, with appearances from Cardi B, Saweetie, and Khalid among others. But on the personal side of things, Anitta has always been notoriously single — until now.

June 12th in Brazil is the country’s equivalent to Valentine’s Day (Dia dos Namorados) and Anitta made her relationship with Canadian hip-hop producer Murda Beatz Instagram official, posting pics of the pair getting close. On the surface, they look sort of like an odd couple, but Murda Beatz’s credentials speak for themselves. He has produced tracks for 2Chainz, Drake, G-Eazy, and loads more.

For his part, Murda Beatz has also posted about an upcoming collaboration between him, Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin, and Pharrell. The track “No Más” is due out on July 5th.

Speaking of J Balvin and Anitta, the two recently spoke in an artist-led interview about relationships and Anitta made it clear how serious she is about this. “I never date anyone and think they’re going to be an ex,” she told Balvin. “I date the person thinking we’re going to get married and have kids. I think I’m going to die with this person holding hands and we are going to be buried in the same cemetery side by side.” When pressed by Balvin if she was in love right now, Anitta replied, “Yes and it’s going to happen… I’ll have the kids and you’ll be the padrino!”

Anitta is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.