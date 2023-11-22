Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, is facing a lawsuit accusing him of grooming and sexually assaulting his assistant, Rolling Stone reports.

The complaint was filed in New York County Supreme Court and it reads in part, “Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her. Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault.”

The plaintiff, who remains anonymous, alleges Pierre sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2016 and 2017, which caused physical, emotional, and psychological injuries, as well as pain and suffering. She is seeking damages that will “fully and fairly compensate” her.

The suit also lists Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises as co-defendants, saying, “Defendants knew or should have known that Pierre was unfit to be in a position of authority before Pierre sexually assaulted plaintiff.” The suit claims the companies did not “properly supervise” Pierre.

A Bad Boy spokesperson told Rolling Stone, “We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee. The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

This comes just days after Bad Boy founder Diddy settled a rape and physical abuse lawsuit filed against him by Cassie.