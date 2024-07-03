Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named in a slew of lawsuits claiming sexual impropriety by the music mogul, and it seems new allegations keep cropping up. Today, another lawsuit was reportedly filed by a woman — a former porn star — who says she was forced into prostitution at Diddy’s now-infamous “white parties,” according to TMZ.

Adria English, who went by Omunique, says that after meeting Diddy in 2004 while accompanying her then-boyfriend to a modeling audition for Diddy’s clothing brand, Sean Jean, they were both propositioned by Diddy, who she says told him he’d get the job in exchange for oral sex. While he refused, another Diddy associate supposedly offered him the job if he could convince Adria to work as a go-go dancer for one of Diddy’s parties.

After working a few more parties, where she says she was encouraged to drink laced beverages, she says Diddy paid her an extra $1,000 to have sex with Jacob Arabov — better known as Jacob The Jeweler. She says after this, she was “passed off” to other people at Diddy’s parties, with Diddy threatening to blackball her and her boyfriend from the industry if she didn’t comply — which he eventually did when she returned to California. She’s named event curator Tamiko Thomas as a co-defendant, saying she helped facilitate the alleged sex trafficking.

Diddy’s a defendant in a number of lawsuits, beginning with him being sued by Cassie for abuse late last year.